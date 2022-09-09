Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick announces retirement

Photo courtesy Stillman College

Changes are coming to Stillman College.

On Thursday the school announced that Stillman President Cynthia Warrick will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

She said she’s proud of everything she’s achieved at the small liberal arts college in her five years as president, including resolving financial challenges and increasing student engagement.

Warrick is the seventh Stillman president and the first woman to hold the position.

Even though she’s retiring, Warrick isn’t done making a difference, she said.

“I am working on the Winsborough Hall Living and Learning Center Project. It’s a major gift initiative, about 10-11 million dollars to restore and renovate our oldest building. It’s in the national register of historic places,” said Warrick.

Her last day on the job will be June 30, 2023.