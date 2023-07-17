Stillman college keeps kids focused on STEM this summer

stem3

stem2

Students from across West Alabama spent time this summer learning about STEM. STEM stands for science technology, engineering, and math. Last week, more than 200 students attended the Blackbelt Scholars Stem Summer Enrichment Camp at the Wynn Center at Stillman College. Students from Greene, Hale, Perry, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa Counties attended the four-week long camp. The camp ended Friday with students sharing their reflections and experiences.

“We expose students to opportunities and careers that involve STEM,” said camp founder Marshae Madison.

Camp participants cultivated relationships with students and future mentors. Field trips made them aware of higher education options.

“It is important that we learn about these STEM careers because, you know, in the next 10 or 15 years those are going to be the jobs taking over,” said camp participant Alyce Hill. “And for us to learn young, and know what we are doing, it’s fun to come here and meet new friends and things like that.”

This was the third year for the Blackbelt Scholars Stem Summer Enrichment Camp and the first year students from Perry County attended the camp.

-kn