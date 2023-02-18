Stillman College inducts inaugural class into its athletic Hall of Fame

Stillman College honored it’s inaugural class of its athletics hall of fame with an induction ceremony on Friday morning

The first group enshrined in its hall of fame is six individuals, three former student-athletes and three former championship coaches.

Jeffery Henderson (’12) won two NCAA Division II national championships during his Stillman College career. He helped lead Stillman to the 2013 SIAC West Division team title. Henderson won the 2016 Olympic Gold Medal in the long jump for Team USA.

Chester Hightower Jr. (’13) was a two-sport athlete, competing in football and track for the Tigers. He earned All-SIAC honors in both sports in addition to being a three-time NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championship qualifier.

Jamila McKinnis (’12) was also a two-sport athlete, scoring more than 1,000 kills in volleyball and more than 1,000 points in women’s basketball. McKinnis was named the SIAC Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year in 2009 and 2011.

Dr. Richard Cosby is Stillman College’s all-time winningest baseball coach. He compiled a 387-154-4 record over 16 seasons between 1974-1990. Cosby coached the Tigers to five SIAC conference titles. He served as Stillman College Athletic Director on multiple occasions from 1988-2004.

Donny Crawford is one of the most successful coaches in Stillman College history. In 11 seasons as the head coach of the Tigers baseball program, he won 272 games and seven SIAC conference championships. In 2012, Stillman baseball finished 21-0 in the SIAC and collected the program’s first NCAA DII Tournament wins.

William Riley (’93) served as Stillman College’s men’s and women’s tennis head coach for 23 seasons, compiling an 818-316 combined record. He coached his teams to two SIAC men’s tennis conference championships (2013, 2014) and three women’s tennis championships (2013, 2014, 2015). Riley is a six-time SIAC Coach of the Year.