Stillman College hosts Student-Athlete Appreciation Day

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporters Jason Williams and Javon Williams

Earlier this week, Stillman College hosted a Student-Athlete Appreciation Day. It’s the first time the school has been able to formerly honor it’s student-athletes “in-person” since the end of the 2019 academic year.

The event, which included competitive field day events and a cookout, was held at the Tigers football stadium.

Current men’s and women’s athletes for Stillman were honored during this fun day out. Each sport gave out four different awards including an MVP award, the Tigers award, a Coaches award, and the Unsung Heroes award.

Stillman College Athletic Director Terrance Whittle, who is also the head coach of the Tigers baseball team, says it feels good to be able to return to this type of display of appreciation following the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We haven’t had this kind of gathering or recognition of our student-athletes in almost two years,” Whittle said. “It’s an opportunity for us as a staff and as an institution to really celebrate what the athletes are doing, (and) not just on the field. You know, what they’re doing in the classroom — and to show our appreciation for them. Because if they weren’t here, we wouldn’t be here.”

The field day was an opportunity for some of the athletes to relax, but some of the Tigers sports still have work to do. Stillman baseball has six games remaining and the softball has two game left on it’s schedule. Both baseball and softball have an opportunity to play it’s way into the postseason.

Stillman’s track and field team will compete at the Southern States Athletic Conference Championships later this week in Hattiesburg, Miss.