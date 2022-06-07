Stillman College hosts inagural Juneteenth Weekend

The students of Stillman College are celebrating Juneteenth with an inaugural Juneteenth Weekend starting Friday, June 17 and ending Sunday, June 19.

The event is hosted by Stillman’s Black Male Initiative, an organization dedicated to the success of Black male students.

“It will be a weekend of fun, and hopefully people will learn about our culture and heritage,” said student director Arick Evans in a statement. “Ultimately, we’re trying to bring the community to Stillman and make it more accessible to the Westside community.”

“We’re an HBCU in the heart of this side of town, and we haven’t always been a friend to the community,” said Williams Institute for Leadership Executive Director DeMarcus Hopson. “We’ve been intentional in making our resources and students accessible to the community and to provide an opportunity to view Stillman in a different light and know Stillman as a beacon to Tuscaloosa.”

Some events include a 5-on-5 basketball game with a $1,000 grand prize, live performances, an art showcase for local Black artists and a Fatherhood Grill-Off.

All events will take place on Stillman’s campus. Tickets for the event can be purchased through Eventbrite, and more information on the event can be found here.