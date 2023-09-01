Stillman College holds fall convocation Thursday

Stillman College held its Fall Convocation Thursday morning, officially welcoming 766 students to campus.

Thursday’s event marked the first time incoming Stillman College President Yolanda Page addressed students and staff.

The program included musical selections by the Stillman choir and former St. Jude Children’s Research Executive Reginald Porter delivered the keynote address.

“Today we are focusing on new beginnings and a return to the community and opportunity for faculty and staff and students to gain a sense of what it is like to have a true sense of what Stillman college is all about,” said Page.

The week of welcome back events at concludes Friday with a wellness day. The day starts at 7:15 a.m. and will be filled with health and fitness activities that include yoga on the quad, health nutrition stations, fitness competitions and hip-hop dance classes.