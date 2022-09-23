Stillman College gets grant for new cyber security training center

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Fusco

Stillman College is getting nearly $3 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration that will be used for funding renovations in Geneva Hall and a new cyber security training center.

This $2.7 million grant will be matched with $100,000 in state funds and is expected to create and retain 100 jobs.

“I was just notified that we got a big grant,” said Stillman senior Lorenzo Flenoid. “It’s good for the school, the community and the whole west side of Tuscaloosa.”

The center will also create opportunities for students in dual enrollment programs for cyber security and computer science.

Not only is this new training center available to students, but community members will also have access to the center’s resources.

“We want to make sure that this opportunity leads young people and people who have an interest in furthering their skillsets and gaining additional skill sets in cyber security so we want to open the gates to all,” said Stillman Executive Vice President Derrick Gilmore.

Students and community members can earn badges and certificates in information technology, cloud computing and other areas through the new center’s resources.

Geneva Hall’s renovation is expected to begin soon and the cyber security training center will be located on the second floor of the building.