Stillman College forming Athletics Hall of Fame

stillman college

Stillman College is honoring athletes, coaches and teams long into the future with the formation of an Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame will honor student-athletes who have graduated alongside coaches, teams and athletic department contributors.

The first inductees will be honored during Homecoming Week, Feb. 11 through Feb. 19, 2023.

Applications for the first induction class will be accepted through Aug. 31.

Stillman alumni can make nominations and learn all the requirements right here.

Selections will be made by the nine-person Hall of Fame Electoral Board Committee, which includes alumni, coaches, administrators, faculty and staff.

Each year, the Stillman College Athletics Hall of Fame may induct up to 10 student-athletes and/or a team.