Stillman College focuses on a day of giving

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

Stillman College is kicking off its annual “1876 Day of Giving” which will last 1 day, 8 hours, and 76 minutes.

The annual event started in 2020 as a way to get students focused on charitable giving.

The event is titled “1876 Day of Giving” to coincide with the schools founding in 1876. The event is held each year on founder’s day. It is designed to raise money for the college operations and activities.

This year, Stillman College hopes to beat last year’s fundraising total of $88,000. Director of Development, Tyler Davidson, said this fundraiser helps grow the Stillman College family.

“We want to ensure that our students have the best experience here possible. We want the community to be a part of that experience.” said Davidson. “Once you’re a part of that experience, you’re a part of the Stillman College family, and we want everybody not only in Tuscaloosa, not only in the state of Alabama, not only in the USA, but in the world to be a part of the Stillman College community.”

The money raised will be used to upgrade athletic training equipment and facilities on campus.

Athletics Director, Terrance Whittle, said the day of giving will ensure athletic success in the future.

“One of the big things is athletic training,” said Whittle. We need to upgrade the training rooms, the resources, equipment, and supplies to serve our student-athletes better and to keep them healthy on the field. We’re very grateful for those who have contributed.”

The college is keeping a real time tally of how much money is being raised. The “1876 Day of Giving” will end Nov. 3.