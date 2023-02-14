Stillman College celebrating homecoming this week

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Caleb Aguayo

Stillman College sparked its 2023 homecoming celebrations with multiple events on Monday, Feb. 13, including a “Rock the Cafe” celebration in the morning and a bonfire that evening.

At the bonfire, Stillman College student Arseilus Brown said, “We’re just enjoying ourselves, you know? Stillman College: We’re doing it big for this homecoming season.”

The college is hosting events for students, alumni and faculty throughout the week, with baseball and softball games also scheduled.

Some planned events include a step show/concert, a parade and a tailgate for Stillman’s main basketball games against Talladega on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Homecoming week concludes Sunday, Feb. 19, following a “Farewell Brunch.” But Mr. Stillman College Arick Evans said he wants to remember times like these.

“I want to be able to tell my kids, ‘I remember my senior year at Stillman College as one of the best homecomings that we ever talked about,’ ” Evans said.

Monday’s “Build-A-Tiger” workshop was rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

You can check out a schedule of events right here.