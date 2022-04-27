Stillman College baseball has special birthday gift for former Tuskegee Airman

The Stillman College baseball team wants to help make retired Sgt. Victor W. Butler’s birthday ‘special’.

Butler, a former Tuskegee Airman who currently lives in Rhode Island, will turn 100 years old next month. As a gift, the Stillman baseball team is going to send Butler a ‘Tigers’ jersey that has been signed by the entire team.

Stillman College Head Baseball Coach Terrance Whittle says the gift is a way to honor a military veteran, especially one that has immense historical significance in the state of Alabama. Butler was an airplane mechanic for the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.

“A lot of these young people, their generation doesn’t know a lot of (the contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen),” Whittle said. “Some of them might be history buffs and kind of teetering on that edge of what is this, and what was the purpose of it. And then, how does this impact us today. We were able to touch somebody else. This is what Stillman College wants to do and wants to share. Not just sharing our brand and our name, but sharing in someone else’s celebration.”

Butler is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in the state of Rhode Island.

Other Stillman College sports teams plan to send gifts in honor of Butler’s 100th birthday. Anyone that is interested in sending Butler a birthday is encouraged to mail it to:

Victor W. Butler

C/O Gary Butler

P.O. Box 3523

Cranston, RI 02910