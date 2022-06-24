Stillman College adds a volleyball team

Stillman College is adding women’s volleyball to their 11-sport athletic program for the 2022 season. Head Coach Joel Penfield held open tryouts for the team, and a number of current student athletes from other sports attended.

Penfield, who is also the head coach of the softball team, said the other sports these athletes play do not have much in common with volleyball, but the athletes know how to compete.

“Most of them did it in high school, so they’re just good athletes,” Penfield said. “We just want to get on the court and compete, and that’s going to be our main goal.”

Track and field athlete Temetrius Stone said that she is excited to start a volleyball team.

“I love volleyball, (that) is my sport,” Stone said. “Once I heard they had it, I said, ‘oh shoot I got to get out there.'”

Coach Penfield created a schedule of 18 matches in the Southern States Athletics Conference and 20 games total. The first game is scheduled for Sept. 1, at Birthright Alumni Hall against Oakwood University.

A final roster has not been established, but a group of 17-20 athletes will make up the team.

Volleyball will join Stillman’s existing programs: men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s cross country, track and field and the newly created bowling team.