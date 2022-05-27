Stillman College adds volleyball, bowling for 22-23 season

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Stillman College is growing its Athletic Department with the addition of three sports that adds to a now department of 11 varsity programs for the 2022-2023 season.

The program will be reviving the women’s volleyball team while also adding men’s and women’s bowling.

“We’re excited about what the possibilities are for volleyball and bowling,” said Athletic Director Terrance Whittle. “It’s gonna add a lot more sponsorship for us but also increase our student athlete involvement as well so we are excited for what it can bring.”

Right now it appears that men’s and women’s bowling is the only historical black college or university offering the sport to men and women in 2022 at the Division II level.

Alumnus Dondrae’ Collins will serve as head coach to lead Stillman’s inaugural men’s and women’s bowling programs for the 2022-2023 season.

“It’s a blessing and a thrill to get this opportunity,” Collins said. “It’s going to be a work in progress just getting off the ground, but it’s going to be an amazing experience, not only for me, but these kids.

Stillman and Mobile will be the only men’s bowling programs in the state of Alabama and will join Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University and UAB in offering women’s bowling.

Stillman volleyball will become the 10th team competing in the Southern States Athletic Conference. The program previously competed in women’s volleyball until 2015.

Stillman has named Joel Penfield as the head coach of the program, in addition to his duties as Stillman softball head coach.

“I’m looking forward to it. There has been a lot of interest on campus the last couple of years and people asking about it,” Penfield said. “I’m excited to get back into volleyball.”