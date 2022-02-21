Stillman celebrates return of homecoming festivities

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

After a two-year hiatus, thousands of Stillman College students and alumni took celebrated the last day of homecoming 2022 on Saturday.

Stillman College graduate Homer Logan said his alma mater is where it’s at.

“It feels so great to be out here today,” Logan said. “The weather is great, the Omegas are out here and we are just having a good time here at Stillman College.

Homecoming festivities were sorely missed, he said.

“It’s so good to see people together being out in the open air,” Logan said. “You can’t ask for anything greater.”

Stillman student Arick Evans said it’s all about celebrating the college and its community.

“The pandemic messed everything up,” Evans said. “We couldn’t have homecoming for two years straight, but it feels good to have everybody out here, we are having fun. Good vibes.”

There was free food and entertainment throughout the evening.