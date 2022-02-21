Stillman celebrates homecoming with Greek Step Show

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Audra Phillips

Stillman College celebrated the return of in-person homecoming festivities with the 2022 Homecoming Greek Step Show, focused on the theme All Roads Lead to Home.

Stillman kicked off the step show Friday night by hosting a tailgate filled with food, fun and music. The show was followed by a bonfire to kick off the weekend homecoming festivities.

Students, faculty and Stillman alumni filled the auditorium to watch the college’s Greek organizations perform.

“I am so excited to be here to witness homecoming 2022 here at the illustrious campus of Sillman College,” said Clemmie Hilton, who is the mother of a step show participant.

This year the event was bigger than ever after 2021’s festivities wound up canceled because of COVID-19.