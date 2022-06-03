Stillman Bowling looks to build roster for inaugural season

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter BriAsia Kelley

Stillman College is adding a men’s and women’s bowling team to its 10-sport athletic program, and Tigers head coach Dondrae’ Collins has begun building a roster.

Hoping to find a larger “pool” to choose from, the Stillman College invited students for an open tryout this past week at Shindig Family Entertainment Center.

“It’s an opportunity,” student Dee Winters said. “I like bowling you know. It’s something I like to do. Go to school and have fun doing it.”

Twenty-five Stillman students took part in the tryout, but no more than 12 will make it onto the 2022-2023 roster.

The “hopefuls” call it: chasing the dream of becoming a collegiate athlete.

“Just the opportunity, meeting new people, and a chance of you know playing at the collegiate level,” student Robb Dunn said.

The Tigers 2022-2023 men’s and women’s bowling season will begin this October. Both men’s and women’s schedules have yet to release.

Stillman College is the only historical Black college or university (HBCU) sports program to offer a collegiate level bowling team for men and women in 2022.