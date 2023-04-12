Stillman baseball snaps seven game losing streak

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

The Stillman Tigers defeated Tennessee Southern in a slugfest, 13-12.

The big inning for Stillman with the fourth. The Tigers trailed 3-2 before scoring six runs to take a 8-3 lead.

Stillman added four more runs in the fifth inning but Tennessee Southern answered with eight runs in the sixth inning to cut the Tigers lead to 12-11.

Stillman added a run in the bottom of the sixth. Tennessee Southern answered once again with a run in the eighth to pull within one run.

Tennessee Southern threatened again in the ninth inning. The Firehawks loaded the bases with just one out, but Stillman got out of the jam with a strikeout and a flyout to end the game.

The Tigers Sieas Elliot went 4-5 with two RBI to lead the offense.

Stillman (12-20) snapped a seven-game losing streak while Tennessee Southern’s falls to 27-13.