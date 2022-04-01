Stillman, Alabama team up for graduate students’ success

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

Stillman College and the University of Alabama are forging an alliance so students earning a bachelor’s at Stillman have a better path toward graduate studies at UA.

Stillman President Cynthia Warrick and UA President Stuart Bell were at Stillman Thursday, signing a memorandum of understanding for the new program. With this initiative, Stillman seniors will be able to potentially take graduate-level classes at UA, get early advising and immersion programs and easily move on to a graduate program after graduating from Stillman.

The institutions have been working together now for 50 years, an achievement also celebrated at Thursday’s event.

“Building community and working together with campus partners, that’s what we do as universities,” Bell said. “Stillman and the University of Alabama have had a long, long history. But aside from all of that, the importance of it is focusing on our students to make sure that we’re able to bring these students in and expose them to the broadest experiences we can.”

Warrick shares her excitement for this new partnership.

“I think (Stillman founder Rev. Charles Allen) Stillman is looking down on us with a lot of pride, especially since he was a University of Alabama alum, and forging these relationships in times where it’s still not very popular, but it’s so important.”

You can read more about the agreement right here.