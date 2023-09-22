‘Stilettos on the Gridiron’ mixes looks and substance

By WVUA Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

There’s a well-known expression: you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Rather, former NFL player Reggie Jones hopes that the “cover” can be a significant selling-point for his book Stilettos on Gridiron.

“The cover shows the heels and me standing on the 50-yard line, so I’m saying that women are the center of attention, I’m taking the burden of explaining the game to women who are interested in understanding the game better,” said Jones.

“As a compliment to women to say that women are more relational than men, I parallel relationships to football teams in the book.”

Jones, who played cornerback for the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, came up with the concept for Stilettos on the Gridiron in 2012. The books goal was to connect and engage with women. At the time, Jones admits that his own mother only knew the meaning of basic terms like ‘first down’ and ‘touchdown’. His fellow NFL teammates told him similar things.

“I was driven to write for mothers all over country whether it was little league moms, middle school, high school, college mothers who wanted to understand the game and support their kids,” Jones said. “I then as I sat down to work on the concept I thought about girlfriends and wives who have boyfriends and husbands they would like to bond with.

“The genesis first of all was I love innovation so I wanted to do something that had never been done.”

While doing research for the book, Jones found that the most popular ‘best-sellers’ often are strategic in coming up with provocative titles. That influenced the title of Stilettos on Gridiron.

Another takeaway was that women was not his only audience. Jones learned nearly as many men would purchase the book as a gift for the women in their lives.

What the reader learns from this book are all the concepts of American football that are consistent with high school, college, and pro football. He also teaches all the ways one can score from offense and defense, the three phases of offense, defense, and special teams, how they function, what the strategies are, as well as all the positions on the field.

Today, Jones is a motivational speaker and continues to share his book with the public. He is set to begin writing his second book in January.