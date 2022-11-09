Statewide Races Roundup: Marshall wins attorney general, Ainsworth gets Lt. Gov.

WVUA 23 Digital,
Statewide Races Results

Here are the results of major statewide races in Alabama.

Lt. Governor

  • Will Ainsworth *WinnerR 84.1%
    829,867
  • Ruth Page-Nelson  L 15.9%
    156,398
* Incumbent
986,265
Last updated:

In the Lieutenant Governor’s race, Republican Will Ainsworth won with more than 83% of the vote. Libertarian challenger Ruth Page-Nelson got 16%.

Attorney General

  • Steve Marshall WinnerR 67.0%
    776,116
  • Wendell Major  D 33.0%
    381,909
1,158,025
Last updated:

In the attorney general’s race, Republican Steve Marshall won with more than 66% of the vote. Democrat Wendell major got 33% of the vote.

Secretary of State

  • Wes Allen WinnerR 65.0%
    751,545
  • Pamela Laffitte  D 32.0%
    370,250
  • Jason "Matt" Shelby  L 3.0%
    34,181
1,155,976
Last updated:

In the secretary of state’s race, Republican Wes Allen won with nearly 65% of the vote. Democrat Pamel J. Laffitte won 32% of the vote and Libertarian Jason “Matt” Shelby won nearly 3% of the vote.

State Treasurer

  • Young Boozer WinnerR 84.1%
    770,223
  • Scott Hammond  L 15.9%
    146,106
916,329
Last updated:

In the state treasurer’s race, Republican Young Boozer won more than 83% of the vote. Libertarian Scott Hamond won nearly 16%.

State Auditor

  • Andrew Sorrell WinnerR 84.7%
    772,334
  • Leigh Lachine  L 15.3%
    139,457
911,791
Last updated:

In the state auditor’s race, Republican Andrew Sorrell got nearly 84% of the vote, while Libertarian Leigh Lachine won 15%.

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Rick Pate WinnerR 84.5%
    769,238
  • Jason Clark  L 15.5%
    140,987
910,225
Last updated:

In the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries race, Republican Rick Pate won more than 83% of the vote, while Libertarian Jason Clark got less than 16%.

Categories: Elections, Featured, Local News
Tags:

Related