Statewide Races Roundup: Marshall wins attorney general, Ainsworth gets Lt. Gov.

Here are the results of major statewide races in Alabama.

Lt. Governor * Incumbent 986,265

In the Lieutenant Governor’s race, Republican Will Ainsworth won with more than 83% of the vote. Libertarian challenger Ruth Page-Nelson got 16%.

Attorney General 1,158,025

In the attorney general’s race, Republican Steve Marshall won with more than 66% of the vote. Democrat Wendell major got 33% of the vote.

Secretary of State 1,155,976

In the secretary of state’s race, Republican Wes Allen won with nearly 65% of the vote. Democrat Pamel J. Laffitte won 32% of the vote and Libertarian Jason “Matt” Shelby won nearly 3% of the vote.

State Treasurer 916,329

In the state treasurer’s race, Republican Young Boozer won more than 83% of the vote. Libertarian Scott Hamond won nearly 16%.

State Auditor 911,791

In the state auditor’s race, Republican Andrew Sorrell got nearly 84% of the vote, while Libertarian Leigh Lachine won 15%.

Commissioner of Agriculture 910,225

In the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries race, Republican Rick Pate won more than 83% of the vote, while Libertarian Jason Clark got less than 16%.