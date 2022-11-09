Statewide Races Roundup: Marshall wins attorney general, Ainsworth gets Lt. Gov.
Here are the results of major statewide races in Alabama.
Lt. Governor
-
Will Ainsworth *WinnerR
84.1%
829,867
-
Ruth Page-Nelson L
15.9%
156,398
In the Lieutenant Governor’s race, Republican Will Ainsworth won with more than 83% of the vote. Libertarian challenger Ruth Page-Nelson got 16%.
Attorney General
-
Steve Marshall WinnerR
67.0%
776,116
-
Wendell Major D
33.0%
381,909
In the attorney general’s race, Republican Steve Marshall won with more than 66% of the vote. Democrat Wendell major got 33% of the vote.
Secretary of State
-
Wes Allen WinnerR
65.0%
751,545
-
Pamela Laffitte D
32.0%
370,250
-
Jason "Matt" Shelby L
3.0%
34,181
In the secretary of state’s race, Republican Wes Allen won with nearly 65% of the vote. Democrat Pamel J. Laffitte won 32% of the vote and Libertarian Jason “Matt” Shelby won nearly 3% of the vote.
State Treasurer
-
Young Boozer WinnerR
84.1%
770,223
-
Scott Hammond L
15.9%
146,106
In the state treasurer’s race, Republican Young Boozer won more than 83% of the vote. Libertarian Scott Hamond won nearly 16%.
State Auditor
-
Andrew Sorrell WinnerR
84.7%
772,334
-
Leigh Lachine L
15.3%
139,457
In the state auditor’s race, Republican Andrew Sorrell got nearly 84% of the vote, while Libertarian Leigh Lachine won 15%.
Commissioner of Agriculture
-
Rick Pate WinnerR
84.5%
769,238
-
Jason Clark L
15.5%
140,987
In the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries race, Republican Rick Pate won more than 83% of the vote, while Libertarian Jason Clark got less than 16%.