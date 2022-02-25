States urged to address funding disparities for HBCUs

money

By ANNIE MA

Associated Press

Congressional leaders are drawing attention to state funding disparities for historically Black colleges and universities in the country’s land grant university system, urging statehouses to close those gaps in their current and upcoming legislative sessions, according to a letter sent Wednesday to state leaders and lawmakers.

The letter, first shared with The Associated Press and signed by six Democratic representatives, said the lawmakers hoped bringing attention to the funding differentials would encourage states to prioritize those schools in their upcoming budget negotiations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/24/2022 3:36:47 PM (GMT -6:00)