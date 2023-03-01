State Troopers sit down, read with students in Taylorville

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency took a break from patrolling the streets Wednesday. Instead, they sat down, picked up some books and read with Taylorville Primary School students as part of Read Across America Week.

The nationwide celebration of books and reading happens the first week of March every year, and coincides with celebrated children’s author Dr. Seuss’ March 2 birthday.

Alabama State Trooper Reginal King said he hopes troopers’ visit today shows children that first responders are people, too, and they’re around for more than the bad times.