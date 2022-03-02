State Troopers: Road blocked on Alabama Highway 5 in Bibb County

Alabama Highway 5 in Bibb County near the 82-mile marker is blocked in the wake of a multi-vehicle crash that happened just before 11 a.m., Alabama State Troopers say.

The road is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

The location is near the intersection of Alabama Highway 5 with Bibb County Road 27, by Jack’s Discount Pharmacy and The Country Store just outside West Blocton.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement’s Highway Patrol Division are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.