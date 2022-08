State Troopers investigating after man drowns at Lake Lurleen

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are investigating after a man drowned Sunday afternoon at Lake Lurleen.

State Troopers on Monday identified the man as 21-year-old Rocael Ramos.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Ramos was taken to Northport Medical Center soon after the incident, and was pronounced dead a short time later.