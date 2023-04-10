State Trooper injured in South Alabama shooting Sunday

A State Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is recovering after he was injured in an officer-involved shooting in South Alabama on Sunday.

The incident began when Cpl. Jeremy Alford attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 year the 101-mile marker in Conecuh County. When the driver drove off, Alford chased after the car into Escambia County, where the vehicle eventually ran off the road.

That’s when the officer-involved shooting happened, an ALEA statement said, which left one person dead and two others, including Alford, injured.

Alford was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“After visiting with Cpl. Alford and his family this morning, I am extremely relieved and thankful to share that he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement. “Cpl. Alford acted with true courage and heroism over the course of the incident and was able to secure the scene and ensure public safety while injured. With nearly three decades in law enforcement, Cpl. Alford is a true professional and public servant, dedicated to keeping the citizens of his local community and the State of Alabama safe. I ask that you please continue to keep Cpl. Alford and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we all look forward to a speedy recovery.“