State takes residents’ suggestions on Lake Lurleen improvements

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources met with Northport residents on Wednesday to hear their suggestions on how to improve Lake Lurleen.

In May, Alabama approved an $80 million bond for state park improvements. That money will be split between all state parks in Alabama.

Suggestions included improved bathrooms, Wi-Fi access and more campsites, among others. State officials took note of the suggestions and answered any questions that arose.

“We wanted to hear from the community, people who use the park, for them to put their 2 cents in to see what goes well at the park and what things need improvement,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “It was a really great opportunity to get that input from the public.”