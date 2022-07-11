State offers grants for domestic violence victims in West Alabama

happening in alabama

Alabama has given out nearly $100,000 for a pair of organizations in West Alabama so they can better assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims and prosecute more offenders.

Crisis Center Inc. of Birmingham was $46,163 for assisting domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair and Walker counties.

The 24th Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit was awarded $47,500 that will go toward prosecuting offenders. The unit works with law enforcement agencies in Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties and provides public education programs to help combat domestic violence and sexual abuse.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault crimes are inexcusable,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in a statement. “These grants will ensure victims are allocated proper services and that offenders are held accountable for their crimes.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the awards from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.