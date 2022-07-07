State grant money to benefit Tuscaloosa SAFE Center

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

State funds are on their way to boost a West Alabama agency serving victims of sexual assault.

The Tuscaloosa SAFE Center will receive a grant of $46,162 to continue providing advocacy, counseling services and healthcare to victims of sexual assault in Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens and Sumter counties.

According to a Wednesday press release, the organization is one of three other central Alabama agencies benefiting from $156,162 in grant money available to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault victims deserve access to professional assistance in a timely manner. I commend these agencies who always respond to victims that often have nowhere else to turn in a time of great need,” said Governor Kay Ivey in a statement.

Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell explained his organization’s partnerships with agencies like these, “play a critical role in making sure victims get help quickly and from dedicated professionals.”

Regardless of gender, anyone age 14 or older can receive services from the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center’s 24/7 clinic. For more information, visit their website or call their 24-hour hotline at 205-860-7233.