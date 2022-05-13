STAR ID deadline extended to May 2023

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Alabama residents have one more year before the Department of Homeland Security‘s STAR ID program goes into effect.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor encouraged Alabama citizens to view the organization’s website for information on eligibility and necessary documents.

“While Alabama does not require its citizens to have a STAR ID, it will be a requirement of DHS beginning in May 2023, to have a STAR on your license or be required to provide additional proof of identity such as a valid, current U.S. Passport to board a domestic commercial flight,” he said.

ALEA Driver License Division Chief Jonathan Archer emphasized STAR IDs can only be obtained by visiting your local ALEA Driver License Office in person.

The program, which stands for Secure, Trusted and Reliable Identification, was launched more than a decade ago by the federal government in response to the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The federal government announced an extension to the deadline in June 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on driver’s license agencies across the country.