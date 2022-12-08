Stan Pate optimistic about Tuscaloosa dispensary support

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

Tuscaloosa could see millions of dollars of investment into a large medical marijuana manufacturing plant if the state and city sign off on the plan from prominent local business investor Stan Pate.

He’s already invested $750,000 into the venture, Pate said, and if his state application is approved he’d get a license allowing him to grow, process, extract and sell medical marijuana.

The location of his facility would be a former spandex plant on Industrial Park Drive.

On Tuesday, Pate spoke with Tuscaloosa City Council members, requesting a letter of support from the council that he can include in his medical marijuana license application.

“I certainly felt really, really good about my engagement and discussion with the city council,” Pate said. “I’ve had a lot of positive responses to the idea of me seeking a medical marijuana license.”

Pate said he may also contact Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley and Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith for letters of support, as they would add to his already lengthy license application.

“If you look at some of the data about how people feel about marijuana today, there’s overwhelming support, certainly within the state of Alabama and nationwide,” Pate said.

Pate said he’s spent a lot of time traveling and learning about growing and making marijuana products, and he’s well aware of how much it can help people with all sorts of medical conditions.

“The knowledge about cannabinoids, I think, is limited,” Pate said. “Hopefully, other medical products will be made that are even unknown today, that will eventually help people with their illnesses.”