Stamp prices are increasing this month

Get ready to pay more for your Forever Stamps.

The U.S. Post Office is increasing the price of a first-class Forever Stamp by 2 cents, from 58 cents to 60 cents per stamp beginning July 10.

That means a book of 20 stamps will be $12, and a roll of 100 will be $60.

Forever Stamps remain valid even if the price increases in the future, so stock up before July 10 if you want to save.

Forever Stamps come in several varieties, and you can check out your options or order some right here.