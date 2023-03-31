Staffing shortages cause concern among law enforcement agencies

Law enforcement agencies dealing with staff shortages

Law enforcement agencies around the country are facing staffing shortages, with retirement rates up and new recruits in short supply. The number of new officers being hired was down 3.9% in 2021 compared to 2019, according to a national survey earlier this year from the Police Executive Research Forum.

The survey found that there were 23.6% more retirements among law enforcement in 2021 compared to 2019. There were also 42.7% more resignations among law enforcement in 2021 compared to 2019 as well. The uptick in retirements and resignations were driven in party by low pay, the survey determined.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department held a job fair Thursday to recruit new candidates to the force. Chief of Police Brent Blankley is looking for good, qualified candidates with great communication skills.

“We really hope we have some people that’s interested in law enforcement, that may have some questions about the job,” said Blankley.

Thursday’s job fair highlighted the departments competitive salaries, signing incentives and the various divisions within the force.

Sergeant Cory Burns of the Cyber Intelligence Unit said he never thought working for the police department would give him the opportunity he has now, and he is forever grateful.

“Anyone that has any kind of itch or fond into computers or technology follow it. I started out as a young kid that just showed an interest in computers, and cellphones,” said Burns.

Sergeant Susan Curvin works in the Forensic Division. She said the department has opportunities for everyone.

“I also manage our crime scene unit as well so, there is a lot more that goes into it rather than just answering calls,” said Curvin.

Incentives Include:

Competitive Salaries

$5,000 signing bonus

Department funded training opportunities

Take- home vehicle program

Benefits include: