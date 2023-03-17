St. Patrick’s Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints

st. patrick's day

The Associated Press

New York City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off a day of revelry across the United States.

The parade bills itself as the largest and oldest in the world, drawing tens of thousands to Fifth Avenue to listen to bagpipes, bands and give homage to Ireland’s patron saint.

In Savannah, Georgia, people plant their lawn chairs in prime viewing spots to watch a flow of floats, dancers and marching bands in another huge celebration. Some communities will hold parades over the weekend.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/17/2023 9:08:24 AM (GMT -5:00)