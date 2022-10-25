St. Louis gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

st. louis school shooting

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded.

The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.

Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/25/2022 2:25:57 PM (GMT -5:00)