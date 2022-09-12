‘Squid Game,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ vie for Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event.

That description doesn’t apply to several of the top-nominated shows.

Among the best drama contenders at Monday night’s ceremony are the violently dystopian “Squid Game” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family.

Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a dark turn last season. But after several pandemic-affected awards seasons, Emmy producers say the night will be big and festive.

Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” fame says he wants a celebratory and stress-free night. The Emmys air at 7 p.m. on NBC and stream on Peacock.

