Spring storms impacting Alabama’s timber industry

Did you know that, according to the Alabama Forest Industry Directory, Alabama ranks second nationwide in some areas of timber production?

But that ranking can fall by the wayside if foresters aren’t careful in the wake of severe storms that often knock down trees being grown as part of the industry.

Johhny Kynard and his logging crew are currently working on a 200-acre piece of private property that was hit by the EF2 tornado that devastated parts of Hale County in early February.

“We’re just doing our best to merchandise and get all the wood up off the ground,” Kynard said.

At least half of the timber on that property was impacted, Kynard said, and jobs like these are difficult because of the special care they must take when handling nature-felled trees.

“It’s a big cost to the logger to get storm wood up because of the way the timber scattered,” he said. “The storm has it all crossed up, and it’s hard for loggers to pick up one piece at a time when normally they’re all bunched in a pile.”

Another factor they’re contending with? High fuel prices.

“We use probably 20% to 30% more fuel,” Kynard said. “Huge cost to us, especially with fuel prices today, but it’s also a cost to the landowner. We have to charge more because our production is probably down 50%.”

No one wants their land damaged in a storm, of course, but if it does forester Josh Hixon said landowners should know their options so they can make the best of an unfortunate situation.

“One of the biggest things it will affect is the established property lines you have,” Hixon said. “The next thing is making sure you have a forester or someone you can communicate with to help get a plan together, so when events like this happen you have someone you can trust to make sure you get the wood up in a proper amount of time before it starts to stain and rot.”

Regardless of how the landowners choose to deal with their storm-stricken properties, Hixon said there are plenty of reasons they should get those trees cleared as soon as possible. Namely, so you can get more trees started.

“That is your future investment for your kids or whoever will get the land one day,” Hixon said. “The other thing is the more matter and trees you have on the landscape, it can cause forest fires. But the main thing is making sure you can come out here and reforest the area.”