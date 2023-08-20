Sports Saturday: Aug. 19, 2023

Alabama Director of Sports Performance David Ballou David Ballou coaches the players during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Aug 18, 2023.

WVUA 23 Sports recaps the top sports stories around Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. Enjoy highlights from:

Alabama scrimmage No. 2 recap

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama football wrapped up its final full week of fall camp with its second scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.

Following Saban’s post-scrimmage press conference, we caught up with Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.

Kelly expressed that one side of the ball may be set up to be a ‘difference-maker’ this season.

“This defense is going to be legit,” said Kelly. “Opposing offensive coaches are going to be staying up late at night thinking about this defense, I think this defense is going to have to carry this team a bit.”

On Saturday, Kelly expressed that Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was basic in his description of the quarterbacks in scrimmage No. 2.

“They all got to play. They all took snaps. They all completed some passes,” said Saban. “They all made some throws that weren’t as good as they should’ve been. They all got sacked. That’s what I saw.”

While there has been a lot of praise about the potential of the defensive line, Nick Kelly believes that the front line on offense can also be the difference maker.

“They are trying to bring back that mentality of tough football,” said Kelly. “They want to build a group that can dominate the opposition, however they are still mixing and matching with that group up front.”

Alabama has 14 days until they strap up to play their first game, at Bryant-Denny against Middle Tennessee on Sep 2.

Nick Dunlap advances to championship Sunday at US Amateur Championship

Alabama men’s golfer Nick Dunlap has continued his tear to the U.S. Amateur Championship Final.

The Crimson Tide sophomore came off an impressive first year at Alabama and continued his strong offseason performance Saturday.

Coach Seawell is all of us right now ❤️🤍#RollTide pic.twitter.com/wKVxftyCAp — Alabama Men’s Golf (@AlabamaMGolf) August 20, 2023

Dunlap landed a spot in Sunday’s U.S. Amateur Championship final with a 3 and 2 victory over Florida’s Parker Bell in the match play semifinals.

Thanks to his impressive performance, Dunlap has earned a spot in the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open.

Dunlap becomes the first Tide golfer to reach the finals since Michael Thompson in 2007. He has already won the Northeast Amateur and the North & South Amateur this summer.

Fueled by pressure 😤 Nick Dunlap’s strong work ethic has led him into the #USAmateur championship match. pic.twitter.com/woi77BhSd2 — USGA (@USGA) August 19, 2023

North River Christian rolls to season-opening victory

North River Christian Academy opened the 2023 season with a dominant 49-0 road win at Success Unlimited Academy in Montgomery.

The Chargers were paced by their defense, which shutout the opposing Mustangs, and quarterback Joshua Harris. Harris threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Hunter Guerrero.

North River Christian Academy has undergone massive roster growth the past three seasons. This season, NRCA has a 34-man roster,l which is 12 more than last season and more than double the number of players it had in 2021 (16).

The two biggest classes on the roster are 11 eighth-graders and nine high school freshman. In addition to the influx of ‘youth’, North River Christian added four players that in from different schools.

High School preview: North River Christian. The Chargers hope massive growth leads to success. 34 players on varsity/JV, 12 more than 2022 @WVUA23Sports @garyharris_wvua @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/rYAoJ7Cmbp — Stu McCann (@stu_mccann) August 17, 2023

NRCA defensive coordinator Lynn dockery says these players have been a big asset to the team and have the Chargers looking bigger and stronger than any other team he has coached from past years.

“they’ve got a feel for it they really have,” said Lynn Dockery, NRCA defensive coordinator at practice this week. “They’ve they know the offense they know the defense that we run and they just come in and adapt so quickly. We’ve got two freshman that are probably two years ahead of schedule as far as size and just their football IQ. I feel like we are going to be bigger and faster than we have been in probably the past three or four years this is a good group.”

North River Christian (1-0) will host East Central Academy in its home-opener on Friday, Sept. 1.