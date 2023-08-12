Sports Saturday: Aug. 12, 2023

WVUA-23 recaps the top sports stories around Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. Enjoy highlights from:

Alabama Scrimmage No. 1 Recap

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Holt football, community take part in clean-up day

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Holt High School held its second annual work day at Woody Clements Stadium on Saturday morning.

The community clean-up is built around volunteers preparing the football stadium for the upcoming season. Some of the things on the school’s to do list included mowing, pressure washing, mopping, and picking up trash around the stadium.

“Holt is my home. I love it out here. I love this school and I love these people. It’s just exciting for me to see the revitalization of this neighborhood, this community, and that’s what we’re trying to do with Help Holt Heal,” Captain Ray, an unofficial booster for Holt, said about the clean up day.

I know I’m early but it’s Clean up day at Woody Clements Stadium at The old Holt HS. 8-12 today. Come join the fun. Cap Ray. The Traffic guy pic.twitter.com/ZzDzL3pkIP — Traffic information from Cap Ray (@BamaTraffic) August 12, 2023

Holt football finished last season winless, with a 0-10 record, but newly appointed head coach Brian Newton says that days like Saturday remind him why he is at Holt.

“Just another reason that reassures me why I am at Holt,” Newton said. “Just to see that hey, this is a place that we are going to change things and we got people supporting us that’s going to help us change things as well. It’s not just a coach, or a team, it’s a whole community that helps turn a program around.”

The Holt Ironmen open up the 2023 season at home against Brookwood on Friday, Aug. 25.

