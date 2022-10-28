Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi’s husband assaulted in break-in

nancy pelosi

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday.

Spokesman Drew Hammill says that the speaker was not in the residence at the time.

He says Paul Pelosi is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The motivation for the attack is unclear and the assailant is now in custody.

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident raises additional questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the violent Capitol insurrection.

