Spirit of Alabama: Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre celebrates 37th season

When the 37th season of the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre opens, its actors will take the stage in the newly refurbished Bama Theater in downtown Tuscaloosa. The new season opens Dec. 2 with Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”

Drew Baker is the artistic director for TCT, and she can’t think of a better job.

“I’ll get on my soap box right away and say theater is so much more than just getting on the stage,” Baker said. “These kids learn self-confidence, they learn great interview skills. They learn how to be part of a team. They can take any of those skills into everyday life.”

Over the years, the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre has put on great plays including “Annie,” “Peter Pan,” “Shrek the Musical Jr.” and “Babes in Toyland.”

For this season’s first performance, two veteran TCT members are assuming lead roles.

Peter Vander Wal, who’s playing Hans, said some people are surprised to learn how supportive and positive the experience is.

“Once you get into the theater community you really come to enjoy the environment and you make so many friends around you,” he said. “It’s just so supportive. Whenever we’re rehearsing everyone always thinks it’s such an uptight and rigorous process because we have to get things done, but it’s really just a stress-free time where you have fun and get to meet new people.”

Clara Parker said she enjoys working with others who love the stage and acting. It’s a wonderful opportunity to make friends forever.

“You see the same kids come back to be in so many of the shows and you form such strong friendships with them,” Parker said. “That community is something that always exists for you, so it’s very warming and reassuring to have that community.”

More than 60 young people were selected during auditions to be part of this season at TCT.

Parker said the support from others in the program is critical for a good performance.

“I think everybody around you is completely supportive of everything you’re doing,” she said. “They’re encouraging and they’re telling you that you’re doing great, and you get to explore acting in different ways. It’s very good for self-discovery and you get to know yourself a little better by pretending to be other people.”

Tickets for “Frozen Jr.” will go on sale about a month before the December performances, happening Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

If you’re interested in learning more about the performance, click right here.

TCT is also hosting a Sundaes on Sunday – Frozen Edition fundraising event Nov. 6. Tickets are $10. Learn more or purchase tickets right here.

Do you have a Spirit of Alabama you’d like to share? Email us at spiritofalabama@wvua23.com.