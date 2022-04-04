Spirit of Alabama: Rise Center hosting Tournament of Champions

Every year, the University of Alabama’s Rise Center hosts its Tournament of Champions, the organization’s biggest fundraiser and golf tournament.

While UA supports the work happening at the Rise Center, it also contracts with local schools systems and is required to fund its own operations. Enter fundraising events like the annual Tournament of Champions.

Rise Center Director Andi Gillen is quick to brag about her staff.

“They show up every day and they work as hard as they can from 7:45 till 3:30 to make sure those children have all that they need,” she said.

The Rise Center does not charge tuition for children with special needs because its goal is to do everything possible to help children become all they can be.

The Rise Tournament of Champions is happening April 20 and 21 at NorthRiver Yacht Club. In all, 88 foursomes will play in the two-day tournament.

But you don’t have to be a golfer to support Rise at the event, Gillen said. Chip in for Rise is a silent auction April 21 with 140 items up for grabs, and anyone can bid.

“There’s a wide range, from athletic signed things by champions at the University of Alabama to gift baskets and home decor, nights out, Top Golf, anything you can think of,” Gillen said. “We try to hit a little bit of everything.”

Tournament registration ended April 1, but you can still attend Chip in for Rise on April 21. Call 205-348-7931 for more information.

To learn more about the Rise Center or to donate, click right here.

Do you have an idea for Spirit of Alabama? Email us at spiritofalabama@wvua23.com.