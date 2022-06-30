Speedy Oklahoma Prospect Cole Adams Commits to Tide Football

WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly

The Crimson Tide football team has landed another commitment. Cole Adams, a four-star wide receiver from Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma. Adams is ranked as the No. 40 wide receiver in the country, according to 247sports. That website also says he had 16 scholarship offers and picked Alabama over other schools such as Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Adams is a speedy wide receiver. He has been timed in 100m dash at 10.65 seconds. This past season, he had 55 catches for 913 yards and eight touchdowns. Adams also returned three kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns.

The Tide have now received four total commitments in the past 10 days. This commitment now brings their 2023 recruiting class to a total of nine commits and ranked 18th in the nation for all football programs.