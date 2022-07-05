Spectrum proposal to expand Tuscaloosa County internet access

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

More than 1,000 homes and small businesses in Tuscaloosa County could gain access to gigabit high-speed internet if a proposal by Spectrum is fulfilled.

The company announced its proposal for a $6 million grant from Alabama’s Broadband Accessibility Fund Grant program on Friday, July 1.

Tuscaloosa County residents would receive $2 million from Spectrum if the grant is awarded, along with $4.2 million from the State.

In a Friday statement, Spectrum’s Director of Government Affairs Taylor Vice explained, “Public-private partnerships are a vital strategy for connecting unserved communities. Through Alabama’s Broadband Accessibility Fund Grant program, Spectrum would join with the state to bring gigabit broadband and more to thousands of families and small businesses.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 82.2% of all households in the county had an internet subscription in 2020.