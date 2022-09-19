Special teams shine in Alabama’s 63-7 win against UL Monroe

091722_MFB_WilliamsRo_ULM_RC3912 Alabama running back Roydell Williams (5) against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

091722_MFB_WilliamsRo_ULM_RC3887 Alabama running back Roydell Williams (5) runs the ball against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

091722_MFB_MDB_ULM_RC6181 Million Dollar Band performs against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

091722_MFB_McKinstryKo_ULM_RC1030 Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) runs the ball against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

091722_MFB_Cheerleaders_ULM_RC8318 Cheerleaders in action against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.



091722_MFB_Cheerleaders_ULM_RC8162 Cheerleaders in action against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

091722_MFB_YoungBr_ULM_RC2217 Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) lines up against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

091722_MFB_SabanNi_ULM_RC5664 Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban watches against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

091722_MFB_McKinstryKo_ULM_RC1419 Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) runs the ball against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

091722_MFB_SabanNi_YoungBr_ULM_RC5748 Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) in action against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Football is often considered a game of offense and defense, but people rarely put special teams in the conversation. Although the unit is only out on the field a few times per game, it is an important aspect of winning.

Returning punts or kicks is what starts every drive. The longer the return, the better the chances of scoring.

Alabama’s defense was lights out in a dominant 63-7 win against UL Monroe on Saturday, meaning the Warhawks punter was busy.

Cornerback and special teamer Kool-Aid McKinstry returned five punts for 136 yards, with his longest being 44 yards. McKinstry’s efforts are a major reason why the Tide scored six offensive touchdowns.

The Tide’s third touchdown before the midway point of the first quarter was perhaps the rarest. Wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks broke through UL Monroe’s punt coverage and blocked a punt. Defensive back Malachi Moore scooped it up inside the 5-yard line and scored.

Defensive back Brian Branch’s 68-yard punt return touchdown was Alabama’s 56th point of the day; yet another big play/touchdown by the special teams unit.

The Tide had their first takeaway of the season as future top 5-10 NFL Draft pick, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., intercepted a batted-up pass and scored from 25 yards out. Anderson finished with a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss as well.

Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams led both teams in tackles with nine. With all the touchdowns in all three aspects of the game (offense, defense and special teams), linebacker Henry To’oTo’o may have had the most underrated performance on Saturday: eight tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

Reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young had a subpar day… for at least his standards: 13 completions for 236 yards and three touchdowns, but two interceptions.

The run game was the Tide’s main offense on Saturday as eight different players took turns carrying the ball. Young and running backs Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders each ran in for six.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs once again had the most all-purpose yards (101), including 65 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Amari Niblack found the endzone as well.

After a highly nerve-racking 20-19 win against Texas last Saturday, one can assume that Alabama got their groove back against UL Monroe.

The Crimson Tide faces Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.