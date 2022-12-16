Special delivery made to local hospital

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, also known as ALEA, made a special trip to DCH Regional Medical Center Wednesday. The crime fighters were not called there for criminal activity. They were there instead to deliver special “Trooper Teddy Bears” to children who were hospitalized over the holidays.

Lt. David Steward is the president of the ALEA State Troopers Association. He always enjoys seeing the children’s faces when they receive their bears.

“You know it’s unfortunate any kid has to be in the hospital, but it’s even tougher around Christmas time,” Steward said. “We look forward to this every year so we can put a smile on a child’s face.”

Alabama State Troopers have delivered teddy bears to children in local hospitals for the last 40 years.

-kn