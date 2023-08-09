Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, documents say

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. As Donald Trump faces the prospect of being held accountable for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, threats to democracy in the United States persist heading into the next campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying.

That’s according to court documents released Wednesday. The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting San Francisco-based Twitter’s claim it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned.

The filing says the court “found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.” Twitter is now X and says in an automated reply to a request for comment that it’ll respond soon.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/9/2023 1:02:20 PM (GMT -5:00)