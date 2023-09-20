Speaker McCarthy says there’s still time to prevent a government shutdown as others look at options

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. He needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But he's also trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he won’t give up in trying to pass a conservative bill to prevent a government shutdown.

The California Republican is confronted with dwindling time and no sure support from his hard-right flank to avert a shutdown by the end of the month. McCarthy said Wednesday he still has time.

Other lawmakers aren’t so sure and are looking at other options. McCarthy is trying to pass a temporary bill including 8% cuts to many government services. Hard-line conservatives want more cuts.

Even if McCarthy is able to pass the bill, it would be rejected by the Democratic-held Senate, which is working with Republicans on other plans.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/20/2023 2:16:10 PM (GMT -5:00)