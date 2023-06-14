Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors

The Rev. Linda Barnes Popham sings with the choir at Fern Creek Baptist Church during a service, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. In February, Fern Creek was one of five churches disfellowshipped from the Southern Baptist Convention because they have female pastors. But Fern Creek Baptist and Saddleback Church of California have decided to appeal. The challenge will be voted on at the upcoming SBC annual meeting. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Southern Baptist Convention has refused to welcome Saddleback Church back into its fold. It has rejected an appeal by the California megachurch of its ejection for having women pastors.

Southern Baptist church representatives at their annual meeting here also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor.

The results of the Tuesday votes were announced Wednesday morning on the concluding day of the the two-day annual meeting in New Orleans.

The statement of faith for the nation’s largest Protestant denomination asserts that only qualified men can serve as pastors.

6/14/2023 1:47:24 PM (GMT -5:00)