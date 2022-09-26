Sorority spreads the word about the importance of voting

TUSCALOOSA – The Eta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority was at Tuscaloosa’s Catch a Taste restaurant last week, spreading the word about voter registration.

The event offered resources on voter registration and voter updates, and the older generation was there offering younger voters tips on how they can have their voices heard. They said voting is the first step to bigger change.

Kappa Alpha Kappa Vice President Shante Morton said the best way to get your voice heard is by registering to vote.

“There is so much going on in our world today and we think it’s very important that everyone has the opportunity to vote,” said Morton.

The theme of the event was advocating and empowering local communities. The sorority does this by visiting local businesses and churches to spread the word about voting.

Haven’t registered to vote yet? You can do so online right here.

The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.