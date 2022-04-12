Son arrested in mother’s shooting death, wounding of 2 men

crime, handcuffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A 21-year-old Alabama man faces charges in a weekend shooting that left his mother dead and two men wounded.

Jamari Lee Cook is charged with murder in the Friday slaying of his mother, 46-year-old Veronica Joseph, Birmingham police said Tuesday.

Al.com reports Cook is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Joseph’s boyfriend and another man.

Cook is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail on the murder charge. His bond on the two attempted murder charges is set at $120,000.

It was unknown if has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said initial information suggests an argument began inside the home and spilled outside where the gunfire erupted. What sparked the disagreement has not been disclosed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/12/2022 12:37:20 PM (GMT -5:00)